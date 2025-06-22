The Atlanta Dream have been one of the best teams in the WNBA this season under new head coach Karl Smesko. The Dream made a few major free agent additions in Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones, and the star duo of Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard have helped carry them as well. Allisha Gray has been playing like an All-Star this season, and her dad recently spoke about the success she’s had with the Dream.

“She’s worked really hard, and I’m just glad that she’s finally getting some league-wide recognition for all of her hard work,” Gray’s dad said. “We also recognize that there’s a lot of ingredients that go into her success. The right coaching staff, the right teammates, the culture of the organization, all of those ingredients play a key role into her success. I’m just looking for some more to come.”

The video of Allisha Gray’s dad speaking about her success was part of a campaign from the Dream to get her to the All-Star game. While she will certainly appreciate the assist from the team, Gray’s play on the court this season speaks for itself.

Article Continues Below

She’s appeared in 13 games this season at a little over 34 minutes per game. She’s been averaging a career-high 20.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 49.7 percent shooting from the field, 43.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Her rebounds, assists, field goal percentage and three-point percentage are also career-highs.

If Gray is selected to the All-Star team, which she almost assuredly will be, it will be her third All-Star selection, and third consecutive with each appearance coming since she joined the Dream.

The 2017 WNBA Rookie of the Year, Gray was originally selected by the Dallas Wings with the No. 4 overall pick that year. She played six seasons for the Wings before being traded to the Dream ahead of the 2023 season. Since arriving in Atlanta, her game has flourished and she’s gotten the recognition her dad talked about via multiple All-Star nods.