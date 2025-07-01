The Atlanta Dream have been one of the best stories in the WNBA during the 2025 season. Atlanta is 11-6 and sitting towards the top of the Eastern Conference standings with New York, even after playing some of the W's best teams. One Dream player received a great honor as the WNBA All-Star game draws near.

Dream guard Allisha Gray has been named as a starter in the 2025 WNBA All-Star game, according to a press release from the team.

This is Gray's third consecutive season being voted an All-Star, but it is the first time in her career that she is a starter.

Gray is also the first Dream player since 2018 to be named a starter at the All-Star game.

Gray's teammates made sure to give her her flowers after the big announcement.

Dream star Rhyne Howard shared a graphic on social media that celebrates Gray's All-Star selection.

“Yesssirrr that's what tf you do!!!,” Howard posted on social media.

Gray tossed some praise right back at Howard, saying thank you and adding “you next!!!”

Next up for the Dream is a home game against the Storm on Thursday night.

Dream still building on early-season success heading into middle of regular season

The Dream are still a ways away from being one of the W's top teams. Thankfully, they are still coming into their own.

Atlanta lost a close overtime game against Minnesota on Friday, falling 96-92 in extra minutes.

Jordin Canada took some silver lining from that defeat, declaring that the Dream have plenty of room to grow during the rest of the season.

“We’re right there, and I feel like we can still grow as a team and still get better, and find areas that we can still grow in,” Canada said. “But I think we’re right there, it’s just us finishing games out. You’ve seen that in the last two games against New York and Minnesota. They’re the top two teams for a reason. I just think we’re right there; we’re just missing out on the little details we need to clean up. I feel like overall as a team, we’ve grown and we’re continuing to grow.”

The Dream have plenty of talent on the roster, including new addition Brittney Griner. They look like a team that is built to contend for a championship.

If the Dream keep playing the way they have been, they could make a deep playoff run later this fall.