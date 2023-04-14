David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The WNBA draft is officially in the rearview and that means the beginning of training camp is rapidly approaching. With WNBA teams allowed to bring a maximum of 20 players to camp, a few teams are still filling out their camp roster. With a limited number of roster spots in the WNBA, 144 to be exact, it’s become one of it not the most difficult professional sports league to break into. Many of these camp invites don’t have a prayer of making a regular season roster. But there are some that do, however. The Los Angeles Sparks may have a pair of players who could ultimately earn a roster spot in Crystal Bradford and Joyner Holmes. They announced that they had signed the pair to training camp contract.

NEWS: @LASparks Sign Crystal Bradford and Joyner Holmes Full Release: https://t.co/tTrJCgISpJ — LA Sparks PR (@LASparksPR) April 13, 2023

Crystal Bradford is returning to Sparks who originally drafted her with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2015 draft. She made history becoming the first Central Michigan player to be drafted to the WNBA. She played in 21 games for the Sparks that season and averaged 2.7 points per game and 1.3 rebounds. Her only other WNBA season was in 2021 with the Atlanta Dream when she averaged 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from the three-point line.

Joyner Holmes is in her first stint with the Sparks. She’s played three seasons in the WNBA so far after being drafted with the 19th overall pick in the 2020 draft by the Seattle Storm. She most recently played for the Connecticut Sun last season where she played in 26 games in a little under eight minutes per game.

Both players will get their opportunity to be on the Sparks regular season roster.