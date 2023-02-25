The dust from the WNBA free agency period has settled, but some teams are still making some moves here and there. Most of the signings now are training camp invites but some of those are significant players with extensive experience in the WNBA. The Los Angeles Sparks added two of those players in WNBA free agency this week with the additions of veterans Reshanda Gray and Karlie Samuelson. Both players already have experience with the Sparks.

Karlie Samuelson and Reshanda Gray have signed training camp contracts w/ the LA Sparks, per team. — B. Terrell (@itsBTerrell) February 21, 2023

Although Reshanda Gray and Karlie Samuelson are on training camp contracts, they should have a legit opportunity to make the Sparks final roster. This will be Gray’s second stint with the Sparks. She first suited up for the team in the WNBA bubble in 2020. That season she averaged 1.4 points per game, 2.8 rebounds and shot 36.4 percent from the field. The six-year veteran has also had stints with the Minnesota Lynx, Atlanta Dream, New York Liberty, Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury. Last season, Gray suited up in 16 games for the Mercury and averaged 2.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and shot 40.5 percent from the field.

Samuelson has been with the Sparks in training camp multiple times, but has only made it to their regular season roster three seasons in 2018, 2019 and 2021. Last season, she was with the Mercury but only saw playing time in one game in which she scored three points, pulled down three rebounds and dished out one assist while shooting 1-3 from the three-point line. The Sparks are hoping to make it back to the postseason after two straight years of not making the playoffs.