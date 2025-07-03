Ohio State football wide receiver Jeremiah Smith came into his freshman season with the Buckeyes with a lot of hype, and he more than delivered. Smith was not only one of the best freshman receivers in the country, but he was one of the best players in college football in general. He is a star who will be playing football for a long time, and he will be repping Adidas for the foreseeable future. Smith recently inked an NIL deal with the iconic brand.

A lot of people are seeing this and thinking about the fact that the Ohio State football team is a Nike school. When Smith is playing for the Buckeyes, he will still be wearing all the team Nike gear. He is an Adidas athlete now, however.

Many people expected Smith to sign a deal with Nike at some point, but he went with Adidas. He is excited to be partnering with a brand that he has admired for a long time.

“I’ve been wearing Adidas since I was a young kid, 11, 10 years old,” Smith said, according to an article from The Athletic. “To be a part of the brand is something special.”

At Ohio State, there is a tradition for new players where they begin practice with a black stripe on their helmet. Losing that stripe officially makes them a Buckeye. Losing the black stripe was a special moment for Smith, and now he has gained three more.

“One of the most memorable moments from last season was losing my black stripe and officially becoming a Buckeye,” Smith said in a statement. “Fast forward a year and I’m blessed to be adding three, joining the fastest brand in football. It’s crazy to be partnering with a brand that has such a talented roster of players and that I’ve been wearing since I was a young kid. We’re not done yet.”

Jeremiah Smith came into college and was immediately one of the most electric players in college football. If he was eligible, he would've been a first-round NFL Draft pick this year. The scary thing is, Smith won't be eligible after this season either. The college football world still has two years to go before teams can finally stop worrying abouut him. Smith put up absurd numbers for the Ohio State football team during his freshman season, and he helped the Buckeyes win a national championship. Big things are in store for the next two years.