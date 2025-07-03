Florida State football added a prominent legacy recruit on Jan. 13. Now Antonio Cromartie Jr. has this goal in mind: Surpassing his legendary Seminoles father.

Head coach Mike Norvell and the ‘Noles secured a massive college football recruiting win by nabbing the 2025 talent. He enrolled at the Tallahassee campus June 2. Cromartie Jr. understands he's walking into a place where his All-Pro father will be heavily mentioned.

“I kinda love being a legacy kid,” Cromartie Jr. explained to On3/Rivals' Daniel Hager. “I kinda try to get more legacy kids here because I feel like it’s a great opportunity to continue that. That’s my biggest thing is continuing that legacy of greatness.”

The cornerback further explained what his vision is. Including a big goal involving his famed FSU father.

“To be on that path of being a great defensive back or greater than he was, he always tells me he wants me to be better than he ever was. So that’s my goal, is to strive better than he ever was,” Cromartie Jr. said.

Not first time Antonio Cromartie Jr. opened up about Florida State dad

Cromartie Jr. has opened up about holding the legacy label before. Right after he committed to FSU.

Cromartie Jr. explained that he always envisioned playing for Florida State. He gave Novell and FSU a three-star signing out of Carrollton, Georgia. But he revealed a rare trait that he's bringing on defense.

“I had four forced fumbles at DB, that’s just not normal,” Cromartie Jr. told TMZ in a January interview. “People aren’t just taking shots on the ball like I am. I’m a smart DB who can play anywhere in the secondary.”

Meanwhile, Cromartie Jr's future team is putting together a strong 2026 class. Four-star defensive lineman Earnest Rankins committed to the Seminoles Wednesday. Turning down national champion Ohio State.

The Seminoles even flipped one more legacy recruit to join Cromartie Jr. Defensive back Jay Timmons pivoted out of Indiana for FSU, who's the son of star linebacker Lawrence.