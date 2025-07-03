The New York Yankees had a big lead in the AL East for a good portion of this season, but the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays are now right behind them. Both teams came into Wednesday trailing New York by just one game, and it looked like the Blue Jays were easily going to move into a tie in first place as they are playing the Yankees. Toronto scored seven runs in the first inning of the game, and they were up 8-0 after three innings. However, the Yankees stormed back, and an Aaron Judge home run in the 8th inning tied the game at nine.

Aaron Judge BLASTS his 31st home run of the season to tie the game 💣pic.twitter.com/gXiQT7xUaF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Blue Jays have since reclaimed the lead as they are now up 11-9 after eight innings.

