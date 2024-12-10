Teresa Resch, president of the WNBA expansion team, the Toronto Tempo, outlined her ambitious vision for the league’s newest franchise, emphasizing the team’s potential to elevate the league’s international presence. In a recent interview with Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, Resch expressed her belief that the Tempo’s inclusion marks a pivotal moment for both the team and the WNBA.

“We really believe we have the opportunity to [raise] the league and the WNBA to a global status,” Resch said. “We carry that burden and shoulder it as an opportunity. We believe that’s one of the reasons why we were provided an expansion team, and we really believe our story is much greater than the borders of this country.”

Resch, formerly part of the Toronto Raptors’ front office, has taken a hands-on approach to establishing the Tempo, which will join the WNBA alongside Portland in 2026. While the team is still months away from hiring its first general manager, Resch has been actively engaging with stakeholders and observing the expansion process. She noted lessons learned from the Golden State Valkyries, the WNBA’s other recent expansion team which will begin playing next season.

The Tempo unveiled the team’s name and branding last week, following a leak on the WNBA’s official website. Resch acknowledged mixed reactions to the name in the interview with Deitsch, but framed the discourse as a sign of engagement.

“If everybody loved it, we probably did something wrong,” she said. “The reaction means people care. It means people are paying attention.”

WNBA's first international franchise is Toronto Tempo

As Canada’s first WNBA franchise, the Tempo aims to represent the country while appealing to a broader, global audience. Resch highlighted the diversity of Canadian WNBA fans, noting that one in four are new Canadians, which she sees as an opportunity to connect with international communities.

Looking ahead, Resch said the team is considering hosting games in other Canadian cities like Vancouver and Montreal. However, logistical challenges and league policies will determine the feasibility of such events.

“We’re going to have to feel it out. It’s going to be very telling once we’re actually on the ground and how it impacts the season … I know the demand is going to be there,” she said. “It’s going to be incredible in those marketplaces, and I can’t wait for them to experience the WNBA in a regular season game.”

With over 7,000 season ticket deposits already secured, the Tempo is building momentum as it prepares for its inaugural season.