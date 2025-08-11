The Atlanta Dream will have concerns regarding Jordin Canada after she suffered an apparent leg injury in their matchup against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday evening.

The injury took place in the final minutes of the third quarter. Canada was attempting to drive into the paint as she attempted a layup shot at the rim. However, it was unsuccessful as the guard sustained the injury right after. Team officials had to take her to the locker room, ultimately ruling her out for the remainder of the game.

In 25 minutes of action, Canada ended the night with a stat line of 13 points, three steals, two rebounds, and an assist. She shot 5-of-11 from the field, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.

jordin canada had to be carried off the floor after a right leg injury against the mercury pic.twitter.com/JtrRVPgUR2 — jack maloney (@jackmaloneycbs) August 10, 2025

How Jordin Canada, Dream played against Mercury

Despite Jordin Canada's injury, the Dream held on to take down the Mercury 74-66 on Sunday evening.

Atlanta held a 39-34 lead at halftime, as the game went down to the wire as Phoenix refused to back down. Despite this, the Dream fended off their advances by outscoring them 21-16 in the last 10 minutes of the contest.

It was a tough shooting night for both squads. The Dream converted 38.5% of their total shot attempts, including 28.1% from three. It was the same case for the Mercury, who had shooting splits of 34.8% and 26.1%.

Four players scored in double-digits on Atlanta's behalf, including Canada. Allisha Gray had a solid display of 17 points, five rebounds, five assists, and a steal. She shot 6-of-12 overall, including 1-of-6 from downtown, and 4-of-7 from the charity stripe.

Atlanta improved to a 20-11 record on the season, holding the second spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are 2.5 games above the Indiana Fever while being even with the New York Liberty for the top seed.

The Dream will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Seattle Storm on Aug. 13 at 10 p.m. ET.