Following the Atlanta Dream’s 88-72 win against the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, the Dream moved into the No. 2 seed in the WNBA standings. That can change if the Las Vegas Aces close out the season with a win on Thursday, but whether it’s No. 2 or No. 3, it’s been a successful year for the Dream. In the Dream’s win against the Sun, star guard Rhyne Howard set a new franchise record for most three-point shots made in a single season, while also becoming the ninth player in WNBA history to reach at least 100 made three-pointers in a season, the league announced.

In a separate social media post, the Dream announced that Rhyne Howard became the only player in franchise history to reach 100 made three-point shots in a season, setting a new team record. As far as other players who have reached that mark in a season at least once, the list includes Kelsey Mitchell, Arike Ogunbowale, Kelsey Plum, Sabrina Ionescu, Kayla McBride, Diana Taurasi, Jewell Loyd and Caitlin Clark.

In the win against the Sun, Howard finished with 18 points, four rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocked shots in 36 minutes of play. She shot 6-of-16 from the field, 3-of-10 from the three-point line and 3-of-5 from the free-throw line.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, Howard has emerged as one of the league’s best guards. She was selected to her third WNBA All-Star appearance in four years. Coming into Wednesday’s game, Howard has appeared in 32 games for the Dream, at a little over 35 minutes per game.

She was averaging a career-high 17.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 37.2 percent shooting from the field, 31.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line. While Howard may not have been the most efficient player percentage-wise this season, she is still a dangerous offensive threat as the Dream head into the playoffs.