The 2025 WNBA Playoffs have reached their most thrilling moment yet. The first has seen three best-of-three series tied at 1-1 each and headed into sudden-death elimination games. With everything on the line, the pressure for each team to salvage its season is palpable, and what makes this round especially compelling is how unpredictable it has been so far. Top seeds have looked vulnerable, young teams have stepped up, and road wins have redefined momentum. Now, the final Game 3s of the first round will determine who moves one step closer to a championship and who goes home.

The first round of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs has already delivered high-intensity action, unexpected performances, and series that have gone down to the wire. With all eyes now on the three decisive Game 3 matchups, fans are in for a thrilling ride. Sudden-death showdowns always test character, depth, and poise, and these three series are no exception.

Let's explore the bold predictions for how each of these matchups could turn out, including who will step up, which tactics will decide the games, and what surprises may unfold as we inch closer to crowning a new champion.

Few would have predicted this series would go the distance, especially after Atlanta took Game 1 decisively. Yet, the Indiana Fever roared back in Game 2, feeding off their young core’s energy and an increasingly confident Kelsey Mitchell. This Game 3, however, will be played in Atlanta, and that home-court advantage, combined with Atlanta’s gritty defensive identity, may be just enough to tilt the balance.

What gives the Dream the edge is their defensive versatility, particularly on the perimeter. Expect Allisha Gray to be the difference-maker after a relatively quiet Game 2. She’s primed to bounce back in front of the home crowd, and her ability to guard multiple positions, hit timely threes, and drive to the basket gives Atlanta a dual threat that Indiana will struggle to contain. Add to that Rhyne Howard’s shot creation, and you have a potent combo that can stretch Indiana’s defense.

The Fever have shown impressive growth all campaign long, thanks in part to Aliyah Boston’s interior presence and Mitchell’s perimeter scoring. However, their supporting cast can sometimes run cold, especially under pressure. With Atlanta’s defense tightening up late, expect Indiana’s offense to become too one-dimensional in crunch time. The Fever could pull the upset, but Atlanta’s size and discipline should neutralize that threat.

Look for Atlanta to win a nail-biter in a game. Even if it's not pretty, it will be a gritty, intense showcase of young stars battling for a place in the semifinals.

Of all the Game 3s, this one may be the most intriguing. On paper, the Las Vegas Aces should dominate — they are two-time champions, loaded with All-Star talent, and nearly unmatched when it comes to playoff experience. But Seattle’s Game 2 performance, especially their ability to exploit matchups and disrupt Vegas’s transition game, shows they aren’t ready to roll over.

This will not be a blowout for either side. Seattle may have found its rhythm at the right time, and Skylar Diggins is looking more and more like her pre-extended-absence self. Pair her with Nneka Ogwumike, who’s been a force in the post, and you have a duo that can both score and lead. However, the Aces’ big-game poise will come through in the second half.

A’ja Wilson will be unstoppable as usual as she takes her moment to remind the W why she’s one of the best two-way players in the league, if not the world. She’ll likely record at least a double-double, controlling the paint on both ends as she powers her team to victory. Chelsea Gray will play the closer, managing late-game possessions with surgical precision and hitting key mid- and long-range shots. And don’t be surprised if Jackie Young or a role player contributes a huge third-quarter scoring burst to build momentum or if NaLyssa Smith dominates the boards and creates second-chance opportunities.

One of the Aces’ sleeper strengths in this matchup is their bench, which could prove pivotal. While Seattle has talent, the team relies heavily on its starters, which means fatigue could creep in by the fourth quarter. The Aces don't have the deepest second unit in the WNBA, but if they keep a tight rotation and control the pace, they should outlast the Storm.

This one has “battle of wills” written all over it, but Las Vegas' championship caliber and expert execution down the stretch should come out on top. This contest will be competitive, but look for the Aces to advance to yet another semifinal.

If there’s one game poised for a shocking upset, it’s this one. After dropping Game 1, Phoenix went into Brooklyn and stunned the Liberty with a dominant Game 2 performance. Now, the series shifts back to Phoenix, where the Mercury have a real chance to knock off one of the league’s top seeds.

The Mercury are a team built for playoff drama. With veteran experience in players like Kahleah Copper and DeWanna Bonner, combined with the all-around excellence of Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally, Phoenix has the mental toughness and late-game savvy to close this out. The home crowd will be raucous, and the Mercury will feed off that energy from the jump.

For New York, the problem has been with the squad's inconsistency since the second half of the regular season. Breanna Stewart's MCL injury has had her on an up-and-down playoff trajectory, and unless she can go off for 25+ points with high efficiency, Phoenix will continue to exploit mismatches. Sabrina Ionescu will get hers, but that alone won’t be enough if star players like Jonquel Jones can’t find their offensive rhythm.

Expect the Mercury to double Ionescu frequently, take Stewart out of the equation altogether, force tough passes, and collapse on drives. However, the X-factor could be Phoenix’s perimeter shooting. If any or all of them catch fire from three, Liberty’s defense will be forced to spread out, opening driving lanes for Copper and Thomas — and that could be the death blow.

It's reasonable to expect some chaos in the final minutes — a tie game, key defensive stops, maybe even a buzzer-beater attempt — but the Mercury's emotional edge and veteran execution should make all the difference.

Several narratives are involved in all three Game 3 matchups. First is the reality of playoff pressure. The WNBA’s move to a three-game first-round series over the last few years has added urgency, and it’s evident in how these games tighten up in the second halves. Don’t expect many blowouts, but do expect teams to lean heavily on their stars and shortened rotations. Coaching adjustments will also be crucial, especially coming out of halftime.

Another major factor will be defensive rebounding. The teams that control the glass will have a built-in edge, as playoff games are often won on second-chance points. Bench scoring could also tip the scales. A squad like the Aces may have the most bench depth out of this group, which can punish opponents when starters rest. On the other hand, the Fever and Liberty rely more on starters for production. If a side's bench goes off and consistently scores unexpectedly, it could swing momentum.

Low turnovers are also likely to correlate with wins. With defenses tightening and every possession mattering, ball security will be crucial. The teams that win these Game 3s will likely have to capitalize off of opponent mistakes. The WNBA’s three Game 3s in the first round are more than just must-see matchups. These season-defining playoff games carry their own dramatic arcs that will test more than talent: Nerves, decision-making, and resilience will also be scrutinized.

Home-court advantages won’t guarantee anything. Veteran poise will be an asset, but youthful energy and hustle plays could shift the momentum. Expect chaos, emotion, and possibly a few shocks in a league where the margins for error are razor-thin and every possession matters. These sudden-death Game 3 showdowns are poised to deliver the best drama of the 2025 WNBA season.