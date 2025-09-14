COLLEGE PARK, GA – August 31, 2018. That's the last time that the Atlanta Dream won a playoff game, and they broke that drought today as they defeated the Indiana Fever, 80-68 in Game 1. For the past two seasons, they've been able to make it to the postseason, but have been swept both times, and also haven't been able to host a game.

Things were different this time around, as they put themselves in a position to host a playoff game, regardless of the format. Rhyne Howard and Naz Hillmon have been with the Dream for the past three seasons and have been through those challenging times, but they were able to see some light with the win against the Fever.

“This is mine and Naz’s first home game, period, in the playoffs, and so for us to even have accomplished that much to have home court advantage is good,” Howard said after the game. “We know that was our first playoff win, and we’re looking to continue to have more.”

It wasn't the prettiest win for the Dream, but it was their defense that they relied on to help them through the game. The second and fourth quarters were pivotal in the win, and it took several key plays from several players to get them a 1-0 lead in the series.

Dream lean on defense to take 1-0 lead in first round

The Dream came out a little flat to start the game, but they picked things up late in the first quarter and going into the second quarter.

“I just thought in the second quarter we kind of settled in and we forced a lot more tough shots and we forced a few more turnovers in the second quarter, and we really needed it because the first five minutes were a little bit rough,” head coach Karl Smesko said. “Then we started to make a little comeback before the end of the quarter, and I thought we kind of asserted ourselves in the second quarter and gave us a little bit of a lead going into the half.”

The Dream had a seven-point lead going into the third quarter, but that quickly evaporated as the Fever went on a run to tie the game. That didn't bother the home team, as they continued to fight through the physicality that the Fever are known for.

“We know that the playoffs are a whole new ball game,” Howard said. “Way more physicality, less calls. Obviously, that wasn't the case today, but just come there with the mindset of wanting to punch first and knowing that it's going to be physical and knowing that you're going to be playing in a dog fight.”

It was the fourth quarter where the Dream started to take advantage, and the Fever were feeling the pressure as head coach Stephanie White and Odyssey Sims both were assessed technicals four seconds apart on the game clock. The Dream took advantage of that, and it was Naz Hillmon who came alive, getting 50/50 balls, knocking down threes, and making the Fever feel her presence in the interior.

“She’s been doing it all the season,” Howard said. “We expect that of her. She stepped up big time for us when we needed her, and being able to run plays late for her, getting that bucket, and getting the stops that we needed, making it hard on both ends of the floor.”

From there, the Dream were able to walk away with the win, and the next goal for them is to walk into a hostile environment in the next few days and get another win.