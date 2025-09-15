Karl Smesko has been a key part of the Atlanta Dream's success this season, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he ended up winning Coach of the Year. He's helped the Dream double their win total from last season, and they had home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Though they've accomplished a lot this season, Smesko has let it be known that the job is not done and they're looking to win a championship.

After their Game 1 win against the Indiana Fever, Smesko was asked when he knew that the Dream could win a championship.

“I would say it was before the first meeting,” Smesko said. “We went into the first meeting, and we made it clear that we had really high goals. This wasn't going to be a year that we were going to be satisfied with everybody telling us that, ‘Wow, you really improved over last year.’ That's not what we're trying to do. We're trying to be the best team in the league.

“We're trying to win the championship, and we are all aware how hard that is, because everybody's trying for that, but we weren't going to let a year go by where we didn't go for it.”

The Dream has what it takes to make a run to the Finals, and they've put themselves in position to do so. The start was their win against the Fever, and they have to continue to build on that.

Karl Smesko is a candidate for Coach of the Year

Article Continues Below

When Smesko asked about being in the talks for Coach of the Year, Smesko kept it real about his standard for someone winning the award.

“As for coach of the year, to me, the most important coach of the year is whoever wins the championship,” Smesko said. “The other thing is nice; it’s a title, it’s probably a contract bonus for most people. To me, the coach of the year is whoever gets their team through those playoffs and gets to hold that championship trophy.”

Though Smesko has a point, the award is for regular-season success, and no one has seen as much as he has in his first year as a head coach. He won the most games as a first-year head coach in WNBA history, surpassing Michael Cooper's 28 in 2008.

It's no surprise, but even the team believes he should be a candidate for the award.

“I think he definitely is deserving of being in those conversations,” Naz Hillmon said. “If not, the top, in my opinion. Maybe I’m biased, but before this season, we were ranked by some people as number seven, and we’re number two right now. The season is not over. We got a bunch of games left, but I think that speaks to what he’s done to make this team.”