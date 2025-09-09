Karl Smesko has broken a WNBA record that stood tall for 25 years in the Atlanta Dream's matchup against the Connecticut Sun on Monday night.

Smesko is nearing the completion of his first regular season as a head coach in the WNBA. He coached women's basketball in college prior to taking the next step to the professional level, leading Florida Gulf Coast from 2002 to 2024.

His first season with the Dream has been a major success, propelling them to the top of the league's standings. With the blowout win over the Sun, he achieved history in the record books, per the Dream's PR page.

“History made. Karl Smesko has earned his 29th win of the season — the most ever by a first-year head coach in WNBA history, surpassing Michael Cooper’s 28 wins in 2000,” they wrote.

How Karl Smesko's Dream played against Sun

Karl Smesko has been excellent for the Dream this season, helping them take care of business in an 87-62 blowout win over the Sun.

Article Continues Below

The game was close as the Dream only led 45-43 at halftime. It was not until the second half when they finally woke up. They overwhelmed the Sun 42-19 in the last 20 minutes, suffocating their opponents on the defensive side of the ball.

Shot accuracy and rebounding made the difference in this matchup. Atlanta knocked 47.3% of its total shot attempts while securing 41 rebounds. It wasn't the same for Connecticut, only converting 36.4% of its shots while grabbing 33 rebounds.

Five players scored in double-digits on Atlanta's behalf. Rhyne Howard led the way with 18 points, six assists, five rebounds, and two steals. She shot 6-of-14 from the field, including 2-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Allisha Gray came next with 15 points and six rebounds, Naz Hillmon had 14 points and five rebounds, while Maya Caldwell provided 11 points and three steals. Meanwhile, Brittney Griner put up 10 points and two rebounds.

Atlanta improved to a 29-14 record on the season, boasting the top spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are 3.5 games above the New York Liberty and six games above the Indiana Fever, already securing their playoff spot.

The Dream will prepare for their regular-season finale, being on the road. They face the Sun on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. ET.