Well, this is an unexpected development for the Arizona Cardinals. Coming into the season, it seemed like a given that Kyler Murray would be their quarterback for the foreseeable future. Murray had his faults, yes, but there seemingly was no avenue for Arizona to get their hands on a better quarterback.

Well, Murray's injury this season has paved the way for one quarterback to shine. Jacoby Brissett has done remarkably well in Murray's stead, leading the Cardinals admirably through three games. Some might even say that Brissett is outperforming Murray this season.

Because of that, Murray's future with the Cardinals seems to be in jeopardy. Adam Schefter said in his recent report for ESPN that the quarterback's future with the team is “in limbo” as both sides head into a crucial offseason.

“The Cardinals must decide by this offseason whether to try to trade Murray, release him, or pay another $19.5 million in guaranteed money that becomes due on the fifth day of the new league year in mid-March,” Schefter wrote. “Arizona and Murray are expected to have extensive discussions to help determine whether to move forward together or go their own ways. Many sources believe the latter is the likely outcome, with one source saying this week that ‘a separation is imminent.'”

Murray was placed on injured reserve earlier this week, forcing him to miss four more weeks of play. Brissett has taken over the QB1 role in the meantime. The Cardinals' offense has looked better with Brissett, averaging 25.7 points and 357 yards through the three games he's played. In contrast, Murray started five games, with the Cards averaging 18.8 points and 288 yards per game in those starts.

The Cards' struggles with Murray has caused some questions about the quarterback's play. The former first-overall pick has been quite inconsistent throughout his career, but he's helped lead the Cardinals to the playoffs at least once. However, this dismal performance might signal the end of his time in Arizona as they try to move on from the quarterback.