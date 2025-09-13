The WNBA playoffs are finally here, and the Atlanta Dream are entering with more momentum than they’ve had in a long time. They have stormed back into national relevance with a statement regular season that has their fan base buzzing. With a blend of star power, veteran savvy, and a head coach who has revitalized the franchise’s culture, Atlanta isn’t just a playoff participant. They are a legitimate threat to shake up the postseason picture.

Atlanta’s strongest run in years

The Dream capped off an impressive 2025 regular season with a 30-14 record. As such, they claimed the top spot in the Eastern Conference and finished third overall in the WNBA standings. Their six-game winning streak to close out the season underscored their momentum and marked their best campaign since the Angel McCoughtry era. Under the guidance of first-year head coach Karl Smesko, the Dream established themselves as one of the league’s most balanced and resilient teams.

Atlanta’s success was driven by a strong core featuring Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard. Gray not only set the franchise’s single-season scoring record but also provided the offensive firepower that anchored the team’s attack. Meanwhile, Howard’s all-around contributions made her indispensable on both ends of the floor. Veteran center Brittney Griner gave the Dream a critical boost off the bench, and forward Naz Hillmon expanded her game by adding a reliable three-point shot. With the third seed secured, the Dream are now set to face the Indiana Fever in a best-of-three First Round playoff series.

Here we will look at and discuss bold predictions for the Atlanta Dream as they enter the 2025 WNBA Playoffs.

1. A deep playoff run

Atlanta enters the playoffs with the look of a team built for sustained success. Smesko’s debut season has produced a disciplined defensive unit paired with a dynamic offense that can run with anyone. That balance, along with their ability to close games late, positions the Dream to finally break their playoff drought dating back to 2018.

The opening matchup with the Fever is favorable. Odsmakers give the Dream a strong chance to advance. However, the true test will come in later rounds likely against juggernauts like the Las Vegas Aces and perhaps even against the Minnesota Lynx or New York Liberty (if they reach that far). If Atlanta carries the poise and chemistry that defined their regular season, a Cinderella-like surge deep into the semifinals or even the Finals feels less like fantasy and more like destiny.

2. Rhyne Howard takes the spotlight as playoff MVP contender

Rhyne Howard has quietly blossomed into one of the league’s most complete two-way players. The 2025 playoffs could be her coming-out party on the national stage. Howard’s averages of 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game demonstrate her ability to influence the game on both ends.

Expect Howard to thrive in pressure-cooker moments, with her shot-making and defensive anticipation making her a legitimate candidate for Playoff MVP. If the Dream go on a deep run, Howard will almost certainly be the face of it.

3. Brittney Griner’s defensive dominance shakes opponents

Even in a supporting role, Brittney Griner’s presence changes everything for Atlanta’s defense. Averaging more than a block per game, her rim protection forces opponents into difficult shots and erases mistakes from her teammates. Her veteran experience ensures that she knows exactly when to rotate, when to contest, and when to anchor the paint.

In the postseason, having a defensive anchor like Griner can tilt a series. Against teams loaded with interior scoring threats, her ability to neutralize the paint could make the difference between advancing and going home.

4. Breakout contributions from role players empowering depth

The Dream’s stars might grab headlines, but their depth could be the hidden weapon of these playoffs. Allisha Gray, the team’s leading scorer at 18.4 points per game, provides instant offense and relentless energy. Brionna Jones brings rebounding toughness, while Naz Hillmon has emerged as a stretch option who can punish defenses from beyond the arc.

Atlanta’s bench has consistently provided balance all season, with role players stepping up when stars have off nights. In the playoffs, that kind of depth can overwhelm opponents who lean too heavily on their starters. Look for Atlanta’s second unit to swing momentum in at least one crucial postseason game.

5. Dream make it to the WNBA Finals

It might sound bold, but the Dream have the ingredients to make it all the way to the Finals. Their defensive efficiency, offensive versatility, and overall balance stack up well against traditional powerhouses. While the Aces, Lynx, and even the hot Liberty remain formidable, Atlanta’s combination of tactical discipline and hunger to prove themselves could break the hierarchy.

Reaching the Finals would not just be monumental for this franchise (they haven't been since 2013). It would be a signal that the Dream are building something sustainable. With Smesko at the helm and a roster that blends proven stars with developing talent, Atlanta could be entering a new golden era. Don’t be surprised if they shock the league and find themselves competing for the championship in October.

Ready to dream again

Atlanta’s playoff journey won’t be easy, but it has all the makings of something special. From Howard’s rise to Griner’s steadying presence and the contributions of a deep supporting cast, the Dream have multiple avenues to success. Whether they merely advance past the first round or go all the way to the Finals, one thing is certain: this team is built to make noise. For a franchise that has been waiting years for a true breakthrough, 2025 could be the season where Atlanta finally lives up to its name.