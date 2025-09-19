The Atlanta Dream came into Game 3 against the Indiana Fever with a lot to prove. The Fever won Game 2 comfortably behind a red-hot night. However, the Dream started the final game of their opening round series in dominant fashion. Brionna Jones, Allisha Gray, and Jordin Canada all notched double digits in scoring in the first half. Atlanta set a new record in the process.

The Dream have made a living out of scoring down low this season. It is one of the main reasons why Atlanta secured the third seed in the WNBA playoffs. However, they deviated from that strategy in Game 2 as Gray and Rhyne Howard tried to shoot their team back into the game. On Thursday night, though, the Dream re-committed to dominating the interior against the Fever.

According to ESPN's Alexa Philippou, Atlanta's paint scoring set a new WNBA playoffs record. The Dream finished the half winning 56-49. Canada, Gray, and Jones led the way with their scoring. They set the tone early down low, giving Atlanta a lead to protect heading into the second half.

“Atlanta scored 60 points in all of Game 2. It had 56 in the first half tonight. It's been a track meet here, and that's so far really benefited the Dream. Huge Jordin Canada game (13 pts, 5 asts). Kelsey Mitchell has 19 points for the Fever. Atlanta's 40 first-half paint points are a WNBA playoff record,” Philippou said.

Howard and the Dream ended a playoff drought with a Game 1 win. However, Indiana refused to leave the playoffs quietly. Even with Caitlin Clark out for the season, the Fever have continued to compete with the rest of their roster. However, things were not looking good for them at halftime of Game 3.

Jones, Canada, and Gray had no reason to stop pounding the paint in the first half of Game 3. If they finish the game the way they started it, the Dream could easily find their way to the second round.