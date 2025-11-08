The Phoenix Suns are set to play the Los Angeles Clippers on the road in a Saturday night clash. While LA will be without players such as Kawhi Leonard and Jordan Miller due to injury concerns, the Suns have some questions of their own. Dillons Brooks is one of three players listed on the team's NBA injury report.

While Koby Brea and CJ Huntley are out for G League – two-way reasons, Brooks is dealing with a core muscle strain and is listed as questionable. Brooks is capable of finding a way to impact the game — for better or for worse — regardless of whether or not he is available. For example, Brooks — who was out due to injury — picked up a technical foul during the Suns' 118-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday for arguing with the referees from the bench.

However, the Suns would prefer for Brooks to make an in-game impact. The hope is that he will be available on Saturday night, but nothing is guaranteed as of this story's writing.

The Suns guard has appeared in only three games so far in the 2025-26 campaign. He's averaging 19.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.7 steals per outing during that span. Brooks may not be a superstar, but he's a reliable veteran who can help a team win on any given night.

As for Phoenix, the Suns are 4-5 overall heading into the matchup. The Clippers, meanwhile, are 3-5. Neither team has played especially well, but a win on Saturday could provide a much needed boost. Saturday night's tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 PM EST in Los Angeles.