The Atlanta Dream failed to close out their first-round series against the Indiana Fever on Tuesday after losing in Game 2, 77-60, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Dream were aiming for a sweep after drawing first blood, 80-68, on Sunday. The Fever, however, started with a sense of urgency, heading into the halftime break with the lead, 35-29.

The Dream tried to take the driver's seat in the third quarter, but the Fever, playing without Caitlin Clark, outscored them 24-15. Indiana didn't relinquish the lead for the entire game and cruised to the victory, forcing a winner-take-all affair in Game 3.

They have now split their six meetings this season.

Fans of the Dream did not hide their frustration on social media after faltering in Game 2.

“Atlanta Dream, you disappoint me,” said @HenrytheAth.

“Atlanta Dream's effort was terrible tonight. Did the refs play a factor in it? Absolutely! But damn, wake up,” added @_MsShelNB.

“Doesn't take a rocket scientist to know home calls, but regardless, you have to play through it, even (with) the physical gameplay. Atlanta Dream, know what to do, just play smart instead of playing out of control and discombobulated the next game,” wrote @DrunkmanC.

“SMH, Atlanta Dream, so tricky,” posted @nick_nervies.

“Terrible from the Atlanta Dream, mehn,” commented @_lostsovl.

@ebyyeb posted a GIF of Jim Halpert from “The Office” and added the caption: “Okay, I’m good now. Atlanta Dream is a young team with minimal playoff experience. They weren’t expecting it to be that lopsided and fell apart. It is what it is.”

Okay I’m good now. Atlanta Dream is a young team with minimal playoff experience. They weren’t expecting it to be that lopsided and fell apart. Is what it is. pic.twitter.com/EWIarkumP0 — Eb. (@ebyyeb) September 17, 2025

Atlanta only shot 37.9% from the field, including 5-of-19 from long distance, and was outrebounded, 37-27.

Te-Hina Paopao, who entered late in the game off the bench, was the Dream's top scorer with 11 points. Rhyne Howard had 10 points, three assists, and two steals. Allisha Gray scored nine points on 4-of-16 shooting.

The win was extra special for the Fever as it was their first home game in the playoffs since 2016. Kelsey Mitchell led the way with 19 points, four assists, and two steals.

Game 3 is on Thursday in Atlanta.