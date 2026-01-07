The EA Sports FC 26 Team Of The Year voting has arrived, and players can now vote for their TOTY Nominees. For those new to FC, the FC TOTY event happens once a year where players vote for their favorite athletes. The list includes both men and women's teams across various positions. But who made the list this year, and how can you vote for them?

EA Sports FC 26 Team of The Year – All Men's & Women's TOTY Nominees

It’s time to decide. Introducing your Men’s Team of the Year nominees. Vote now for your XI & Captain: https://t.co/8OUOOAAjnZ — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) January 7, 2026 Expand Tweet

Men's TOTY Nominees:

Goalkeepers: Alisson Thibaut Courtois Daviid Raya Gianluigi Donnarumma Manuel Neuer Jan Oblak Mile Svilar

Defenders David Raum Jonathan Tah Andrei Ratiu Dean Huijsen Jules Kounde Marcos Llorente Alessandro Bastoni Amir Rhahmani Gabriel Maximillian Mittelstadt Marc Guehi Maruinhos Micky van de Ven William Saliba William Pacho Virgil van Dijk Marc Cucurella Nuno Mendes Denzel Dumfries Nico Schlotterbeck

Midfielders: Grimaldo Luis Diaz Michael Olise Ritsu Doan Federico Valverde Frenkie de Jong Lamine Yamal Nico Williams Pedri Raphinha Cole Palmer Evander Jamal Musiala Jude Bellingham Kenan Yildiz Nico Paz Angelo Stiller Declan Rice Felix Nmecha Joshua Kimmich Moises Caicedo Pierre-Emile Hojberg Ryan Gravenberch Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa Bruno Guimaraes Corentin Tolisso Joao Neves Nicolo Barella Scott McTominay Vitinha Salem Al Dawsari Maghnes Akliouche Mohamed Salah Riccardo Orsolini Riyad Mahrez

Forwards: Harry Kane Patrik Schik Serhou Guirassy Ayoze Perez Julian Alvarez Kylian Mbappe Robert Lewandowski Bradley Barcola Khvicha Kvaratshkelia Son Heung-min Vini Jr. Anders Dreyer Antony Bryan Mbeumo Christian Pulisic Desire Doue Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo Emanuel Emegha Erling Haaland Jean-Philippe Mateta Karim Benzema Lautaro Martinez Moise Kean Ousmane Dembele Romelu Lukaku Viktor Gyokeres



Women's TOTY Nominees

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie Hannah Hampton Christiane Endler Lorena Constance Picaud

Defenders: Leah Williamson Lauren Kayla Sharples Millie Bright Wendie Renardd Tara McKeown Vanessa Gilles Katie McCabe Izzy Rodriguez Olga Carmona Selma Bacha Nerea Nevado Ellie Carpenter Emily Foxtan Giulia Gwinn Lucy Bronze

Midfielders Georgia Stanway Erin Cuthbert Keira Walsh Bernadette Amani Yui Hasegawa Patri Guijarro



How to Vote For EA Sports FC 26 TOTY Nominees

To vote for the FC 26 TOTY Nominees, visit the FC 26 Team of the Year site and select either the Men's or Women's nominees. From there, you'll be able to vote for each player.

Overall, the voting process is simple. Just click the player you want and it should autofill. If you picked a player by mistake, just click on the “X” located on the corner of the player's icon on the right side.

Overall, that's everything you need to know about the FC 26 Team of the Year Nomines.

