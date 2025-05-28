The Dallas Wings earned their first victory of the 2025 WNBA season on Tuesday night, defeating the Connecticut Sun by a final score of 109-87. Paige Bueckers set her new WNBA career-high in points scored with 21 in the win. Following the game, the 2025 No. 1 overall pick explained what was working for her against the Sun.

“Just taking what the defense was giving me,” Bueckers said. “My teammates did a great job of setting screens, getting me open, creating rhythm and flow and letting me get to my spots… When we share the ball like that, change sides of the floor, puts pressure on the defense and it creates a lot more open looks for us.”

The Wings utilized a team effort as Bueckers led the way. Arike Ogunbowale added 19 points, four assists, three rebounds and six steals. Ogunbowale tied her career-high with the six steals.

DiJonai Carrington scored 16 points while Maddy Siegrist contributed 12 points. Siegrist, who has been familiar with Paige Bueckers' game since college, revealed what she has seen from the rookie.

“It's definitely better playing with her than it is against her,” Siegrist said of Bueckers. “But obviously she's just such a great teammate and not only is she a great basketball player, but the way she, like, really makes her teammates around her better… I'm happy to be able to play with her.”

Wings, Paige Bueckers take care of business vs. Sun

It was an all-around strong performance for Dallas on Tuesday. The Wings are now just 1-4 overall, but perhaps their victory will build positive momentum.

Wings head coach Chris Koclanes reacted to the team's offensive results after the victory. He mentioned that the Wings' team effort played a crucial role in the game.

“I just thought everybody contributed,” Koclanes said. “And that's what we're after is a balance of where everyone is hunting offense and making simple plays. I thought you saw some of that today.”

The Wings still have plenty of work to do in order to turn the season around. The good news is that it is still extremely early in the '25 campaign. Dallas has time to figure things out.

Paige Bueckers and the Wings will finish their current road trip on Thursday against the Chicago Sky before returning home for a rematch with the Sky on Saturday.