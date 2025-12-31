After spending weeks on the sidelines, former WWE Champion Sheamus has now reportedly gone under the knife. Following his absence from WWE television for the past few weeks, it was recently reported that the “Celtic Warrior” underwent surgery to repair his injured shoulder.

PWInsider reports Sheamus underwent surgery on his shoulder on Tuesday in Birmingham, Alabama. On Dec. 30, 2025, his wife, Isabella Revilla-Farrelly, shared the update on social media. Revilla-Farrelly uploaded a video of the couple arriving at the Birmingham Surgery Center in Birmingham, Alabama, a medical facility frequently visited by WWE talent.

“When I told my husband I wanted to go on one last trip before the end of the year, this is NOT what I meant [grinning face with sweat emoji],” she wrote in her caption. “From the Eiffel Tower in Paris to the Trevi Fountain in Rome to La Sagrada Família in Barcelona to… the Birmingham Surgery Center in Alabama — I’m honestly just happy to travel with him [smiling face with hearts emoji].”

Sheamus was last seen in the ring during the Nov. 17, 2025, edition of WWE Monday Night RAW in a tag-team bout with John Cena and Rey Mysterio against The Judgment Day. Shortly after, Sheamus was sidelined from the “Last Time is Now” tournament on Nov. 21, 2025, due to the injury. The former champion had previously defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in the first round on Nov. 10, 2025.

Undergone successful surgery and recovering, there are currently no updates on Sheamus' confirmed in-ring return timeline. Apart from Sheamus, WWE is experiencing a difficult phase, with several other Superstars, including Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Chad Gable, Tiffany Stratton, and many more, recently added to the injury list.