OKLAHOMA CITY — As the Oklahoma City Thunder's reigning MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is considered an early candidate to win the illustrious award in back-to-back seasons, coach Mark Daigneault addressed the growth he's seen. Gilgeous-Alexander is regarded as a clear MVP favorite, especially following Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic's recent knee injury, which will keep the center sidelined for at least one month.

After the Thunder defeated the Atlanta Hawks 140-129 on Monday, Daigneault discussed the strides he's seen in Gilgeous-Alexander's offensive approach.

“He's strengthened his foundation as a player. The best guys that can score night after night after night, there's like a fixed income that they're getting every single night that's easy, that's reliable, and is always there,” Daigneault said. “I think his commitment to that — his strength — has helped with that, with some of the rebounds, and some of the stuff around the basket. Then, I think he just keeps getting better with his skills and [evolving] his game.

“The best offensive guys have a certain base, and then they've got the stuff on top of that, and I think he's starting to form into that. I think we're starting to see that with him.”

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 39 points on 15-of-24 shooting, including 2-for-5 from deep, and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 1st to 1k in Thunder win

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault watched All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander became the first to score 1k points this season. In only 32 games, Gilgeous-Alexander surpassed 1,000 points in Monday's win against the Hawks.

Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander becomes the first player with 1K points this season (1,030) ⚡ And it's not 2026 yet! pic.twitter.com/RiNNNdx82t — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 30, 2025

Shai is also shooting at the highest 3-point percentage clip of his career (41.9%), while averaging 32.2 points per game at a career-best 55.9% field-goal percentage.