The upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW on Jan. 5, 2026, will be big, and it could feature the return of WWE star Chad Gable, who's been out for six months with an injury.

PWInsider (via Wrestling News) reports that Gable will be back in action “fairly soon,” with some within the company even expecting him back “as soon as next week's RAW in Brooklyn, NY.”

This would mark his return after nearly seven months on the shelf. His last match took place on June 17, 2025, when he took on Berto for the WWE Speed Title as El Grande Americano.

How Chad Gable's injury affected his WWE career

There's never a good time for an injury to occur, but Gable's happened at an inopportune time. Beginning in March 2025, Gable underwent a gimmick change.

While he was still American Made leader Chad Gable, he also began posing as a luchador named El Grande Americano. Gable denied any relation to the luchador, but the resemblance between the characters was uncanny. As El Grande Americano, Gable would beat Rey Fénix at WrestleMania 41 in a singles match.

He pulled double-duty during Money in the Bank weekend in June. First, he challenged El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship at Worlds Collide on June 7. Later that same night, he participated in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match as Al Grande Americano.

His injury would occur shortly after, and Ludwig Kaiser would take over as El Grande Americano. He thrived in the role, and he continues to play the character.

Gable has been a pivotal role player since joining WWE in 2013. He made his NXT debut in 2015, and he really gained traction in 2020 with the formation of Alpha Academy with Otis. Together, they would win the RAW Tag Team Championship once, and their reign lasted 55 days.

The group would break up in 2024, as Alpha Academy's members turned their backs on Gable as he turned heel. Gable would then form American Made, a new stable featuring the Creed Brothers (Julius and Brutus) and Ivy Nile.