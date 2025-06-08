The Golden State Valkyries have been a formidable team during their inaugural season in the WNBA even if their overall record of 3-5 might not completely reflect that. The Valkyries notched their best win of the season so far with their 95-68 demolition of the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday. Aside from the final score, the Valkyries’ game was significant in that it was Kate Martin’s first time facing off against her former Aces teammates.

Kate Martin proved a big lift for the Valkyries off the bench in their win and after the game, she spoke about being able to play against some of her former teammates on the Aces.

“It was very exciting. I feel very grateful for my entire time in Vegas and for that coaching staff and all the players that are still on that team that I got to play with last year,” Martin said. “I think it was just more excitement to see them and to get to play against them.”

Martin had one of her best games of this season against the Aces. She finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes of play. She shot 5-of-11 from the field and 2-of-7 from the three-point line. Just a couple of games ago, Martin had the best game of her career statistically against the Minnesota Lynx. She had 14 points and four rebounds and shot 50 percent.

The Valkyries acquired Martin this offseason during the expansion draft when the Aces left her unprotected. She was originally selected by the Aces with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. She appeared in 34 games as a rookie, including two starts.

Coming into Saturday’s game, Martin had appeared in six games for the Valkyries, including one start, at a little over 15 minutes per game. She had been averaging 6.5 points and 2.5 rebounds with splits of 36.7 percent shooting from the field, 42.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 69.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.