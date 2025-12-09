Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green appeared to take aim at three-time Slam Dunk Contest champion Mac McClung while discussing his lack of enthusiasm for the event during the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show. Green was asked to name his dream dunk contest lineup for the 2026 All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles but instead offered pointed criticism of the contest’s direction and the type of participants it has featured in recent years.

Green expressed frustration with the event’s current trajectory, noting that the league’s premier stars have increasingly declined invitations and that the contest has featured players who are not on active NBA rosters.

Green said:

“My dream dunk contest lineup this year… I don’t have one. All-Star just hasn’t been great. The guys who’s supposed to be in there haven’t been great. I mean like the great guys that [are] supposed to be in they just haven’t done it. So, I think with that it’s kinda died down like you’ve got guys in there that’s not in the NBA. It’s crazy… I worked this hard to be an All-Star and you can be in dunk contests without an NBA contract. We might as well get those guys that do all those crazy a** dunks. So, yeah I’m not too stoked about it.”

The comments quickly drew attention because McClung, despite winning the Slam Dunk Contest three consecutive years, has spent most of his professional career on the fringes of the NBA. His participation in the event as a G League player has sparked debate about whether non-full-time NBA players should continue to receive invitations, particularly as the league attempts to revive fan interest in All-Star Saturday Night.

Draymond Green’s critique centers on three-time dunk champion Mac McClung

McClung, 26, has played nine NBA games across five seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers. He entered the 2024-25 season on his first standard NBA contract after signing a two-year deal with the Pacers. However, the team waived him in early November following three appearances, opting instead to bring in veteran guard Monte Morris.

McClung returned to the G League for the fifth straight season, where he has remained one of the league’s most productive guards. Through seven games with the Windy City Bulls, he is averaging 21.1 points, six assists, 3.4 rebounds and one steal while shooting 49.1% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc in 32.9 minutes per contest.

Despite his minimal NBA résumé, McClung’s dunk contest performances have earned widespread acclaim, helping keep the event in the spotlight during a period of waning participation from marquee stars. His back-to-back-to-back victories have cemented him as one of the competition’s most recognizable figures, even as questions persist about the direction of All-Star Weekend.

As for Green and the Warriors, the team continues to navigate the Western Conference standings. Golden State enters Friday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 13–12 record, preparing for its first meeting with Minnesota since last season’s second-round playoff series, which the Timberwolves won in five games.