As San Diego Padres pitcher Robert Suarez has hit free agency during this period after recording 40 saves last season, there was major interest from the Los Angeles Dodgers, but that has changed after the news on Tuesday of the team signing Edwin Diaz. While the Dodgers had interest in Suarez, there are other teams that have not stepped up to the plate and are interested in the reliever.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the New York Mets and the Toronto Blue Jays are the “top suitors” for Suarez.

“With Edwin Diaz off the market, the Mets and Blue Jays are among the top suitors for Robert Suarez, sources say,” Morosi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Suarez has emerged as one of the league's best closers over the past two seasons, recording 36 saves in 2024, but having a whopping 40 in 2025, which ranked second in the MLB to Carlos Estevez's 42, who is with the Kansas City Royals. Along with the 40 saves, Suarez also recorded a 2.97 ERA with 75 strikeouts.

Besides the Mets and the Blue Jays being considered the front-runners for Suarez, another team that emerged coming out of the recent Winter Meetings as looking for a closer is the Chicago Cubs, according to Francys Romero.

“Hearing from the Winter Meetings that the Cubs are still exploring the closer market, with Robert Suárez as one of the ideal candidates,” Romero wrote on X.

This would fall in line with recent reporting from Michael Cerami that, despite signing another reliever in Phil Maton, the Cubs are still engaged in the “impact free agent relief market.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen where Suarez ends up, as there is a bevy of interest around the MLB, especially for an elite reliever and closer.