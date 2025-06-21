The Milwaukee Brewers are trying to get back into the postseason after the sour taste that the 2024 playoffs left in their mouth, and they are on the right track so far in 2025. Milwaukee can get it done with both its bats and its arms, and both were on display on Friday night.

The Brewers crushed the Minnesota Twins 17-6 on the road on Friday in the first game of a three-game set, showing off everything that they have to offer. Despite the eye-popping offensive numbers in this contest, starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski was the star of the show.

The 23-year old was just recently called up from the Minor Leagues, but he already looks like a star. He mowed through the Twins' lineup on Friday, throwing six innings and giving up just one hit, a two-rune home run to Matt Wallner. Misiorowski struck out six and walked just one while getting his second win of his young career.

Incredibly, Friday's performance didn't even stack up to his debut against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw five no-hit innings without giving up a run. Add that on to what he did against the Twins, and you have some incredible MLB history.

Misiorowski is the only pitcher since 1900 to have more wins than hits allowed over his first two career starts, according to the league in a post on social media.

Of course, the young prospect has a pair of victories and just one hit allowed through two starts and 11 innings on the mound. While this pace is surely unsustainable, it looks like the Brewers have a good one on their hands.

Even if he starts to fall off a bit, adding another quality arm into the rotation could make a massive difference for this Milwaukee squad. At the moment, the Brewers are in second place in the NL Central with a 41-35 record and are 4.5 games back of the Chicago Cubs for the top spot. They are also in the NL Wild Card hunt, so there is still plenty of time to get hot with more than 80 games remaining.