Kelsey Plum dominated in the season opener between the Los Angeles Sparks and Golden State Valkyries on Thursday night. This prompted praise from Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase.

In 40 minutes of action, Plum finished with a stat line of 37 points, six assists, five steals, and two rebounds. She shot 11-of-19 from the field, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 11-of-11 from the free-throw line.

It marked her debut with the Sparks, having represented the Las Vegas Aces for seven seasons before taking her talents to Los Angeles this past offseason. Nakase, who was an Aces assistant from 2022 to 2024, had high remarks for her former player's performance.

“That is the Kelsey I am used to. She was able to get downhill to her left, something we talked about … but she's fearless. She wants to get into the paint. If not, she wants an and-1. If not, she's playing off two feet or she's getting to a step-back 3. That's the Kelsey that I know,” she said.

What's next for Valkyries after Sparks game

The Valkyries were happy to have gotten a lot of attention for their first official game as a franchise. However, Kelsey Plum's explosive display for the Sparks prevented them from beginning the season with a win.

Golden State kept the score close with Los Angeles throughout the course of the game, even leading 20-19 after the first quarter. However, they ran out of gas as the Sparks outscored them 18-7 in the fourth quarter to pull away with the win.

Three players scored in double-digits on Golden State's behalf in the loss. Tiffany Hayes led the way with 19 points, nine rebounds, one assist, a steal, and a block. She shot 7-of-16 overall, including 2-of-5 from downtown. Temi Fagbenie came next with 15 points and five rebounds, while Julie Vanloo provided 14 points and four rebounds.

The Valkyries will look to bounce back when they host their second game as a franchise. They face the Washington Mystics on May 21 at 10 p.m. ET.