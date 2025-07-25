The Dallas Wings are still near the bottom of the WNBA standings. However, Paige Bueckers is coming off her first All-Star appearance and has led the team to a 4-6 record over their last ten games. She and Arike Ogunbowale will have some help hang around the roster for another week as they prepare to take on the Golden State Valkyries on Friday in Grace Berger.

The Wings signed Berger to a 7-day hardship contract to give themselves some depth behind Bueckers. The guard played ten minutes against the Seattle Storm in a 92-87 win. While she did not score in her Wings debut, Dallas saw enough to give her another 7-day hardship contract, according to ClutchPoints' Joey Mistretta.

The 6-foot guard was the seventh pick in the 2023 draft by the Indiana Fever. However, she was unable to find her footing after her rookie season. She played one regular season game with the Los Angeles Sparks before the Wings picked her up. After signing her newest contract, Berger is available to play as soon as Friday against the Valkyries.

On a Wings squad that is so reliant on Bueckers, Berger will hopefully find a role off of their bench. If nothing else, she is a competent backup who can play alongside Ogunbowale when Bueckers sits. Dallas has been trying everything they can this season, including trying out new players on their roster.

If things go well, the Wings could decide to sign Berger to a contract that runs through the rest of the season. However, the most likely outcome is that Dallas keeps her around and makes a long-term decision this offseason.

Bueckers has done her best to help her team dig out of the massive hole they put themselves in. Unfortunately, the playoffs are likely out of the question. However, that does not mean that the Wings cannot figure things out in the meantime. When it comes to the future of their roster, Dallas has some big questions to answer.