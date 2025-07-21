The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game wasn't short on young talent, led by a trio of rookies in Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen and Rookie of the Year runaway favorite Paige Bueckers.

All three newcomers spoke during WNBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis about what the honor means to them — and the hope that it becomes a regular occurrence.

First time WNBA All-Star feels. 🥹 Our rooks reflect on how it feels to see their last name on this iconic jersey. Featuring one of our Changemakers and exclusive WNBA All-Star jersey patch partner, @ally pic.twitter.com/pcIMxD7wQ6 — WNBA (@WNBA) July 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It means a lot,” Citron said in a video the WNBA posted via X. “I mean, you set an expectation, so hopefully it’s the first of many to come.”

The video also featured Iriafen, who echoed her Washington Mystics teammate's sentiment.

“I think just blessings,” she said. “I feel very grateful to be here.”

The video ended with Dallas Wings star Bueckers walking into the locker room and admiring her All-Star jersey. She didn't speak in the video, but shared her thoughts on the honor in a pregame interview on the court.

“Just excitement. gratitude to be in positions and being surrounded with the best players in the world and just to be in this environment…Just trying to get a win, whatever happens,” she said.

Fittingly, all three rookies made their mark on the WNBA All-Star Game itself, a 151-131 win for Team Collier over Team Clark. Team Collier's Bueckers got the scoring started with a four-pointer just 28 seconds into the game. Though she only had one more field goal, she also dished out eight assists — second in the game only to Skylar Diggins' absurd triple-double performance (11 points, 11 rebounds, 15 assists).

As for Iriafen and Citron, both came off the bench for Team Clark and scored in double figures. Iriafen went 7-15 from the field, scoring 17 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Citron, for her part, finished with 11 points, two rebounds and two assists.

With the second half of the WNBA season set to tip off on Tuesday, the two Mystics head back to their team looking to make a postseason run. Washington is 11-11, good for a tie with the Las Vegas Aces for the final playoff spot.