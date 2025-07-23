The Dallas Wings earned an 87-63 victory against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night. Arike Ogunbowale led the way with 20 points while Paige Bueckers added 14 points and six assists. Will the Wings — who are now 7-17 overall in 2025 — be able to build momentum from the big win against a talented Storm team? After the game, Bueckers went in a different direction, shutting down the value of “momentum” despite the victory in Seattle.

“Alright, well truly I'm not a huge fan of momentum because it takes you away from the present,” Bueckers told reporters. “And lets former games, former possessions dictate what you're doing in that singular possession. So, I think the momentum is just us trying to be better every single day, every single practice that we show up… Not letting any win dictate, like, we want to play the way we're gonna play next game regardless of what happened the game before. Disregarding momentum, we just want to continue to get better every single game.”

Momentum has been a heavily discussed subject in sports for many years. Players and teams often lean into the idea of momentum. Going on a winning streak and playing well can be a turning point in a season. For Bueckers, though, she is focused on staying in the present moment.

This isn't the first time Paige Bueckers has discussed the present moment strategy. She has displayed no shortage of maturity for a 23-year-old rookie. Bueckers seemingly understands how to navigate the ups and downs of playing a sport.

With all of that being said, the reality of the situation is that the Wings could use serious momentum following a challenging first half of the season. Bueckers played well, but the team struggled overall.

Bueckers and Dallas' next game is scheduled for Friday night on the road against the Golden State Valkyries.