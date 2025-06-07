When the WNBA hosted the Golden State Valkyries' expansion draft in the 2024-2025 offseason, Kate Martin was one of the team's first targeted players. While she did not make much of an impact in her lone season with the Las Vegas Aces, Martin made Becky Hammon wish she were back on her roster on Saturday afternoon.

Despite entering the game as sizable favorites to beat the Valkyries, the Aces found themselves in a 21-point halftime hole. Martin's seven first-half points off the bench significantly influenced Golden State's inspiring performance. The second-year guard's effort and hustle repeatedly got the crowd involved, culminating with a three-pointer at the halftime buzzer.

KATE MONEY MARTIN BEATS THE HALFTIME BUZZER 🚨 LVA-GSV on ABC | WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by @coinbase pic.twitter.com/UQKyOJ8xU6 — WNBA (@WNBA) June 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Aces selected Martin with their second-round pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. She scarcely saw the court behind Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young, playing just 11.5 minutes as a rookie.

Martin did her damage in just over 10 first-half minutes. She scored her first points immediately after checking into the game, clearly showing increased aggression against her former team.

Through six games, Martin is already more of an asset for the Valkyries than she ever was on the Aces. Her scoring numbers have nearly tripled on her new team, averaging 6.5 points per game. Martin is much more efficient from the floor thus far, shooting a stellar 42.1 percent from deep through two weeks.

Yet to fully make her impact in the WNBA, Martin is still widely recognized as one of Caitlin Clark's former teammates at Iowa. Clark and Martin still maintain a close friendship despite playing on for opposing clubs, as the former continues building her own name at the next level.

Article Continues Below

Kate Martin, Valkyries continue pleasing crowd against Aces

After taking a stunning 21-point lead over the Aces, the Valkyries remained on the gas in the third quarter. Golden State maintained the lead into the final frame after outscoring Las Vegas 34-15 in the second quarter. Martin added just two more points in the third quarter but entered the fourth quarter with a plus-minus of plus-29, the second-highest of the team.

Golden State entered the game at just 2-5, as opposed to the Aces' 4-2 record. Yet, the Valkyries continue to sell out the Chase Center, shattering their preseason expectations.

The domination continued into the fourth quarter, causing Hammon to empty her bench with six minutes remaining in the game. While every point matters in the Commissioner's Cup, Hammon was visibly upset with her team's effort and execution all game.