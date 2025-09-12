The Golden State Valkyries entered the first season of their existence with low expectations. Kayla Thornton was featured on the initial roster after the expansion draft. With the season wrapping up, Golden State is heading to the postseason thanks to great seasons from Janelle Salaun and others. Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase drove the ship, winning AP Coach of the Year.

Nakase put the finishing touches of her first season as a head coach in the WNBA this year. What she has accomplished with an average roster compared to the rest of the league is admirable. The Valkyries figure to be an annoying opponent for the Minnesota Lynx in the first round of the playoffs. If Golden State takes a run at the No. 1 seed, it will be because of Nakase's coaching.

While her leadership from the sideline has helped the Valkyries win games, Nakase's players have stepped up in a big way. Thornton earned the first All-Star nod of her career after coming over from the New York Liberty in the offseason. With the playoffs looming, Thornton and Salaun figure to be key pieces of any success Golden State has against the Lynx.

Nakase's journey to winning the AP Coach of the Year Award was a long one. She spent a decade with the Los Angeles Clippers before joining the Las Vegas Aces as an assistant coach in 2022. Two years later, the Valkyries gave her a chance to lead their team in its first year of existence. Less than a year after making that decision, Golden State is reaping the rewards of it.

Salaun has had an underrated rookie season in the WNBA. Thornton is an All-Star talent who can win games single-handedly. Led by Nakase, the Valkyries are playing with house money in the postseason. If the Lynx are not careful, Golden State could give them all they can handle in the first round of the playoffs.