Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase always has her players' backs, whether on or off the court. After the Valkyries cruised to an easy 87-63 win over the Connecticut Sun, veteran players Kayla Thornton and Tiffany Hayes made a joint statement concerning the ongoing collective bargaining negotiations between the WNBA players' union and the league.

“On behalf of my teammates and every member of our union, I want to be clear: we remain committed to negotiating the next CBA with the league and the team in good faith and privately. But we do want to set the record straight, not for the headlines, but for the fans that support us and deserve transparency about what's at stake,” Thornton said.

“This is a defining moment for the WNBA,” Hayes continued. “As the league grows, it's time for a CBA that reflects our true values. We're fighting for a fair share of the business that we build. It's a business, we're not just fighting for anything unreasonable.”

In her own press conference, the Valkyries' coach gave her vocal support for what her players and players across the league are fighting for.

“I agree,” Nakase stated after she was told the players made a statement about remaining dedicated to fighting for what they deserve. “A huge reason why I wanted to work in the W was how could I help and how could I impact. You know, as this league is growing, I want to help too. I want to do whatever it takes to [help them] get what they want. And to get what they deserve. So, I’m supporting them 100%.”

Nakase then responded to a follow-up about her comments from earlier this season. At the beginning of the season, Nakase stated the league should expand team rosters beyond the current 12-player maximum.

“I think everyone who has come in, especially today and came off the bench, everyone contributed. Everyone scored. So yeah, I really wish there would be more roster spots. There are so many players out there who deserve it, that can play in this league. That can contribute. That would definitely be a plus. Especially with injuries, I think 12 is a little too less right now.”

Where do the WNBA players' union-CBA negotiations stand right now?

The Valkyries' Thornton and Hayes aren't the first players to make this statement. Across the WNBA, players are displaying a unified front when it comes to negotiating the new CBA. It comes a week and a half after the WNBA reportedly excluded the players' union from negotiating the 11-year, $2.2 billion media rights deal with Scripps Sports.

On the same day, Indiana Fever players Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson read the same prepared statements during their respective media availabilities before their game against the Las Vegas Aces. And on her podcast, Angel Reese and Dallas Wings' DiJonai Carrington stated that players are willing to sit out if the WNBA doesn't meet their terms.

And after the Seattle Storm's win over the New York Liberty, WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike once again vocalized the union's desire to get their fair share of the league's revenue.

“We have women out here who know the business. And we understand where our league has been and where it’s going,” Ogwumike said to the AP. “And, we’re prepared. We’re prepared. And we want to be able to come out here and represent ourselves and our values the same way we do on the court, in our contracts, in our facilities, in the standards of the resources that are available to us.”

Back in October 2024, the WNBPA opted out of the current collective bargaining agreement, per their right. As a result, the union has until October 31 to agree to new terms. Otherwise, the league could be at risk of a potential lockout strike situation.

However, the people on both sides remain confident that they will reach an agreeable agreement. Ogwumike described the negotiations as “on track” to the NY Post's Madeline Kenney. And back in April, league commissioner Cathy Engelbert stated she was optimistic about getting a fair deal for both sides.

“I am optimistic that we’ll get something done and it’ll be transformational,” Engelbert said at the time.

With the WNBA in full swing, these CBA negotiations will be something to monitor as the All-Star game approaches.