The WNBA is preparing for the beginning of the 2025 regular season. However, the WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike and vice president Napheesa Collier aren't losing sight of the big picture. The league's players are still negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement, and the Seattle Storm guard is at the center of negotiations, while the Lynx guard continues to innovate alongside Breanna Stewart.

With the growing popularity of Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and other young stars, the league is set to make more money than ever. The players are fighting for their fair share of the revenue. Collier is confident that she, Ogwumike, and the WNBPA are in a great position in their negotiations, according to ESPN.

“We have the most leverage we've ever had as WNBA players and we have to use it to our advantage,” Collier said about negotiations. “The time for change is right now.”

Collier and Stewart pushed the boundaries of women's basketball by co-founding Unrivaled. The 3-on-3 league took off in its first year, giving WNBA stars a chance to shine as individuals during the offseason. Their efforts worked perfectly, keeping women's basketball relevant during the WNBA offseason.

Ogwumike and the WNBPA have until October 31 to iron out a new CBA. Both sides are confident that they can reach a new deal before then. Players around the league expect a big payday. Players signed one-year deals so that they can get a piece of the WNBA's new 11-year, $2.2 billion deal begins.

Collier, Ogwumike, and Stewart are the veterans at the forefront of the fight to improve the WNBA's reach. Because of them, players like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Paige Bueckers have the chance to take advantage. The WNBA is working to grow bigger and bigger, and the players are at its the center.