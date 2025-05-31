The Las Vegas Aces earned their third win of the season Friday night, defeating the Los Angeles Sparks 96-81 behind a commanding performance from A’ja Wilson. The three-time MVP filled the stat sheet, recording 35 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, three steals, and three blocks on 12-for-18 shooting. She went a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line and finished with a +23 plus/minus.

Wilson’s dominant outing was historic. According to the WNBA’s official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, Wilson became the first player in league history to total at least 35 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks in a single game. She also became the first player to record multiple games with at least 35 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

A'ja Wilson's historic night

The performance added to Wilson’s growing list of career milestones. She tied Sylvia Fowles for second-most games with 20 points and 10 rebounds at 77, trailing only Tina Charles (103). Wilson also matched Breanna Stewart with nine career games of 35 points and 10 rebounds, the most in WNBA history.

Now in her eighth season, the 28-year-old continues to lead Las Vegas with consistency and poise. Through five games, Wilson is averaging 23.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.4 blocks, and 2.2 steals per game while shooting 48.8% from the field and 23.1% from three-point range.

Las Vegas built a 57-42 lead by halftime and never trailed in the second half. The Aces capitalized on the Sparks’ 18 turnovers, converting them into 28 points. They also controlled the interior, finishing with seven blocks while holding Los Angeles without a single one.

The Aces (3-2) will now embark on a two-game road trip. They face the Seattle Storm (3-3) on Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m. ET before traveling to meet the Golden State Valkyries (2-3) next Saturday at 3:00 p.m. ET in a nationally televised game on ABC.