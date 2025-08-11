On Sunday, Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson made WNBA history. She became the first player in league history to score 30 points and grab 20 rebounds in an Aces 94-86 victory over the Connecticut Sun.

Among those savoring the moment is Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell. On Instagram, Mitchell reached out to Wilson to offer his praises.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/aja22wilson/3696875714235387864/?hl=en

This year, Wilson is averaging 22.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. Meanwhile, the Aces are 18-14 and in third place in the Western Conference standings.

Arguably, the Aces haven't been the same team as they were in previous years. Part of that has to do with the trading of Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks. In exchange, the Aces received veteran guard Jewell Lloyd.

Nevertheless, it has been a history-making season for Wilson. Recently, she recorded her 500th career block in the first half against the Golden State Valkyries on Aug. 6.

Wilson is a three-time WNBA MVP and has won two championships with the Aces (2022, 2023).

Mitchell is a five-time NBA All-Star. He is known for being a prolific scorer and playmaker.

As it turns out, Mitchell is a big fan of Wilson's and vice versa.

The respect Donovan Mitchell has for A'ja Wilson

Consequently, Mitchell is a frequent presence at Aces games. Not only that, but rumors spread about the nature of their relationship.

This came after Mitchell and Wilson exchanged some playful banter with each other on social media in 2023.

However, Mitchell went out of his way to celebrate Wilson winning the MVP award in 2024. He admires the way she plays the game.

Altogether, Wilson remains one of the most popular players in the WNBA. Arguably, she has been the best all around player in the league for sometime.

Other NBA players including LeBron James have praised Wilson. Yet, Mitchell is the one who stands out with his consistent support.

