History was made on Sunday during the game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena, as superstar center A'ja Wilson became the first player ever in the WNBA to amass at least 30 points and 20 rebounds in the same game.

Wilson had her way from start to finish against the Sun, with the former South Carolina Gamecocks star collecting 32 points on the strength of a 13-for-25 shooting from the field while adding 20 rebounds in 37 minutes of work. The Aces did not waste Wilson's remarkable performance, as they scored a 94-86 win at home.

Wilson seemed surprised when she learned that her feat was the first of its kind in league history.

“It's huge,” A'ja Wilson said after she put up a basketball masterclass at the expense of the Sun, per ESPN. “I didn't even know, as many greats as we have in this league, it's kind of a shocker that it's just now happening. It's a blessing. I love what I do. I love what I do. I love it so much, so anytime that I can come out and just play basketball the way that I love it, and the team, and we're all getting involved — I'm happy with that.”

Another monster game from A'ja Wilson appeared to be in line heading into the game against the lowly Sun. In the previous Aces outing, Wilson, who is a three-time WNBA Most Valuable Player, lit up the Seattle Storm for 29 points and 12 boards to lead Las Vegas to a 90-86 win at home. Her double-double against Connecticut was also her third this August and fifth in seven games.

Despite A'ja Wilson's incredible numbers, she was not the only one who produced significantly for the Aces versus Connecticut. Jackie Young had quite a night herself, as she fired 21 points on 9-for-14 shooting, dished out six assists and pulled down four rebounds in 32 minutes. Jewell Lloyd and Dana Evans provided the spark off the bench, with 12 and 10 points, respectively, while combining for three of the team's eight 3-pointers.

So far in the 2025 WNBA regular season, Wilson is averaging 22.2 points, 9.6 boards, 3.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game.