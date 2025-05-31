The Los Angeles Sparks were defeated 96-81 by the Las Vegas Aces on Friday night in Kelsey Plum's return to play her former team. A'ja Wilson played at an MVP level, scoring 36 points and adding 13 rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks. However, how did Plum play against the team that she won two championships with?

Plum dropped 17 points in her return to Las Vegas. Her 17 points led all Sparks players. She also recorded three assists and a steal. Plum, a crafty scorer, connected on a number of tough buckets as well.

Kelsey Plum obviously would have loved to have earned the victory in Las Vegas against her former team. The Aces feature more overall talent, though. Las Vegas has the better overall team, but Los Angeles' future is bright with Plum leading the way.

The 30-year-old guard played in the Aces' organization from 2017-2024. In fact, the team was still in San Antonio when she made her debut back in 2017. She played a big role in helping the Aces adjust to their new home in Las Vegas during the 2018 campaign.

This past offseason, however, Plum was included in a three-team trade that also saw the Aces acquire Jewell Loyd from the Seattle Storm. Following a strong career in Las Vegas — that included three All-Star selections — Plum was set to begin her next chapter in the WNBA with the Sparks.

She has played at a high level with her new team, averaging 24 points, 5.1 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.9 rebounds per outing. Plum is also shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc.

Although Kelsey Plum's return to Las Vegas did not go how she wanted, the Sparks guard still demonstrated her impressive leadership and overall reliable talent in the game. The Sparks could emerge as a true contender during the '25 season.