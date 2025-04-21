The Las Vegas Aces may have been out of a first-round draft pick after being disciplined for a league violation in 2023, but they still made the most of the picks they did have. Of the Aces' two choices, one player could end up adding even more value to their championship-caliber team.

Las Vegas didn't have any huge areas of need coming into the draft, but the franchise showed it was planning for long-term development with its selections. Let's take a look at which prospects will be among the players battling for a roster spot.

No. 13 – G/F Aaliyah Nye, Alabama

The Aces added an exceptional shot-making talent by taking Aaliyah Nye with the first pick of Round 2. Las Vegas had its eye on Nye throughout her final campaign, and she has a realistic chance to make the team. The big wing made over 100 threes in her last college season, improving from a 41.7% rate in her junior year to a career-best 45.5% from behind the arc as a senior.

After transferring from Illinois following her sophomore year, Nye set Alabama's record for made 3-pointers in a campaign with 109, breaking her own record of 108 from a year before and finishing as the school's all-time leader with 293 over three years. She also averaged a career-high 15.2 points to close out her NCAA career.

The 6-foot guard-forward is also a reliable defender with a high basketball IQ who can help stretch the floor for the Aces' stars to operate. Nye's game, especially from the perimeter, complements head coach Becky Hammon's style of play and the existing roster's skill set. Her versatility and ability to consistently knock down 3-pointers make her a dynamic potential weapon.

Grade: B

No. 35 – G Harmoni Turner, Harvard

The Aces got an underrated steal in Harmoni Turner near the end of the draft. She was one of the nation's top scorers in 2024-25, averaging an Ivy League-high 22.5 points per game for Harvard while leading the program to the NCAA Tournament. Turner's dynamic play on offense gives her the ability to hit shots from three, mid-range, and at the rim.

Poetically, Turner was awarded 2025 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year honors, named after the basketball icon and her new potential coach, which indicates how much raw star power she already possesses. She also locked down PotY in the Ivy League as well as the 2025 conference tournament MVP.

Turner's blend of playmaking, scoring, and defensive skills makes her a dark horse to win a spot on Vegas' stacked, established roster.

Grade: B-

The Las Vegas Aces focused on making wise moves with the remaining picks they had, and they ended up with a solid draft class consisting of offensive and defensive prowess in Nye and Turner. Both prospects fill specific needs the Aces could face in the coming years, with Nye enhancing their depth from deep and Turner bolstering their depth.

Las Vegas' strategy didn't draw the most attention of the night, but the organization did go home with some potential gems that could become long-term assets to the team's lineup.

Final draft night grade: B-