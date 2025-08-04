Recently, Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink returned to the lineup after missing over a year with a torn ACL injury he sustained early in her rookie season. Brink's return came against the Las Vegas Aces, and on a 15-minute restriction, Brink scored five points to go along with three rebounds, one steal, and one block.

Recently, Brink took to her own Straight To Cam podcast and spoke on her emotions as she prepared to step back on the court for the first time in a year.

“It was definitely a little nerve-wracking just like still figuring out the pace of game day,” she said, per the podcast's page on YouTube. “Getting used to like when taping is, when I’m on the court, even doing activation on the baseline, before you do your player development or just get shots up before the game. There’s just reporters, people with cameras in your face everywhere, so it’s just like I didn’t miss that aspect of it very much.”

Brink also spoke on her mindset now that she's officially in her second season.

“I just have a completely different mindset this year than last year. It’s weird I feel like I was nervous for so many other games last year and then this game I feel like I had a lot of confidence just being like, ‘Okay, I’m just getting my feet wet,'” she said.

Brink showed some real potential during her brief stint as a rookie for the Sparks last year, particularly on defense and in the rebounding aspect of the game, before her season was derailed by the unfortunate injury to her ACL.

Brink has spent the last year rehabbing the injury and has appeared to retain the same level of athleticism and speed since returning, albeit in limited playing time.

In any case, the Sparks will next take the floor on Tuesday evening at home against the Indiana Fever at 10:00 PM ET.