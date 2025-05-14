LOS ANGELES – When the Los Angeles Sparks selected Cameron Brink with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, they felt like they were getting a foundational player. Unfortunately, Cameron Brink suffered an ACL injury last June, cutting her rookie season with the Sparks short.

With the Sparks set to tip off the 2025 WNBA season this week, Cameron Brink is not expected to be in the lineup as she continues her injury recovery. Back in April during the WNBA Draft, ESPN’s Holly Rowe reported that Brink’s recovery timeline would put her around June for her return to the lineup.

The Sparks held their annual media day on Tuesday, just a few days before the start of the regular season, and Brink spoke about how she’s been feeling during her recovery.

“I feel great, just taking it day by day,” Brink said. “And I’m really thankful that I’m not getting any pressure from the org, from the Sparks. They’re doing a really good job of just supporting me full through this process. I’m feeling great and just taking it step by step.”

Before Brink’s injury, she was on pace to lead the WNBA in blocked shots as a rookie. In the 15 games she played in, she was averaging 2.3 blocked shots per game. Because of her small sample size, she doesn’t appear on the WNBA’s blocks leaderboard for last season.

But her 2.3 blocked shots would put her second overall behind only Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson’s 2.6. During the early days of training camp, some of Brink’s teammates have raved about her defense, and even suggested she could be a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

For Brink, that kind of support from her teammates goes a long way in terms of her injury recovery process.

“I’m very thankful for them. They’re great teammates and I appreciate them speaking confidence into my game right now because it definitely does not feel easy for me right now,” Brink said. “So I just appreciate people pouring positivity into me. I think I can do anything I set my mind to, I just got to get out on the court.”

When Brink returns to the lineup, she should step right in as the Sparks’ starting center. She was a starter from the get-go last season and started in all 15 games she played in. She has the versatility needed for head coach Lynne Roberts’ system in that she can be a scorer in the paint while being able to step out and shoot from the perimeter.

Last season, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals at a little over 21 minutes of play. She shot 39.8 percent from the field, 32.3 percent from the three-point line and 84 percent from the free-throw line. Obviously her overall field goal percentage would need to improve, but her early three-point efficiency is encouraging.

The Sparks will open the 2025 season on the road on Friday, May 16 against the Golden State Valkyries.