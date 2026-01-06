The Cleveland Browns closed the season with a win—and a clearer picture of their future at quarterback. Following the Browns’ Week 18 victory vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders reflected on what he described as a foundational year built on experience and growth.

The Browns turned to Sanders during the second half of the season as part of a broader evaluation process. The rookie quarterback was thrust into a challenging situation, stepping in amid instability while learning on the fly. Those live-game reps shaped his perspective as he now looks ahead to a pivotal offseason.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot shared Sanders’ comments on X (formerly known as Twitter), following the team’s season finale, offering insight into how he viewed his first NFL campaign.

“#Browns QB Shedeur Sanders on what he showed this year:”

#Browns QB Shedeur Sanders on what he showed this year: pic.twitter.com/9k9Q1aMm3W — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 5, 2026

“I feel like this is a learning year for me… moving forward I’ll be prepared… I’ll have actual, realistic reps vs. players… so I’m excited for this offseason knowing what to expect.”

Article Continues Below

Sanders’ rookie season included flashes of poise despite uneven production. He showed noticeable improvement in late-game situations, highlighted by a composed fourth-quarter drive that set up the winning field goal in the Browns’ Week 18 victory. Those moments helped shift the tone of an otherwise difficult season.

Despite a 5–12 finish, the Browns ended the season with renewed optimism. The former Colorado Buffaloes standout delivered back-to-back wins vs. division rivals, offering early evidence that the offense can stabilize with greater continuity. His ability to manage pressure stood out, even when the statistical results lagged behind.

With a coaching change underway, Cleveland’s offseason focus now centers on developing its young core. Sanders enters the spring as the presumptive starter, armed with firsthand experience of NFL speed, complexity, and decision-making.

For Cleveland, the rookie’s comments reinforce the path forward. The Browns didn’t merely evaluate Sanders—they began building around him, turning a learning year into a potential launching point.