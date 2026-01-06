The Cleveland Browns are once again in a spot that feels uncomfortably familiar for a franchise that has spent decades searching for sustained stability. Kevin Stefanski delivered moments of genuine progress, even brilliance. However, the results ultimately flattened out. With ownership and the front office choosing to reset after another disappointing finish, the Browns’ next head coach won’t just inherit a roster. He’ll inherit urgency and a defensive superstar in the middle of his prime. This hire is about alignment and finally capitalizing on a rare window.

How the Browns unraveled

The Browns finished the 2025 NFL season at 5-12, which reflected both the promise and the dysfunction that defined their year. Entering the season, Cleveland believed it had enough defensive firepower to stay competitive while the offense pieced things together. Instead, offensive inconsistency became routine, and close games tilted the wrong way far too often. Despite fielding one of the league’s most disruptive defenses, the Browns’ inability to sustain drives or protect leads ultimately doomed them. They were officially eliminated from playoff contention in Week 14, weeks before meaningful football was supposed to end.

The frustration boiled over quickly. Long stretches of offensive stagnation overshadowed strong defensive outings. It put additional strain on a unit that was already carrying more than its fair share. By season’s end, the Haslam family and general manager Andrew Berry decided the status quo wasn’t enough. Stefanski was dismissed shortly after the finale. It signaled that Cleveland is no longer satisfied with ‘competitive.' They want contention.

Myles Garrett deserved better

If there was one reason Browns fans kept tuning in, it was Myles Garrett. Garrett delivered one of the greatest defensive seasons in NFL history. He punctuating it with a record-breaking 23rd sack in Week 18 to set a new single-season mark. He finished the year as a dominant force week after week. Garrett earned his seventh Pro Bowl selection and reminded the league why he’s the centerpiece of Cleveland’s identity.

The Browns closed their season with a dramatic 20–18 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, capped by a walk-off field goal. It was a feel-good ending. That said, it was also a stark reminder of what might have been if the offense had matched the defense’s consistency. Garrett is in his prime. The Browns’ next coach must maximize it now.

Kevin Stefanski’s time ran out

Stefanski leaves Cleveland with a complicated legacy. He was a two-time Coach of the Year, leading the Browns to 11-win seasons in 2020 and 2023. He guided the franchise to its first playoff appearance in 18 years and its first postseason win in 23. Despite that, football is unforgiving. Cleveland went 3–14 and 5–12 over the last two seasons, and progress stalled. Ownership and the front office decided continuity without results wasn’t enough.

The next hire must strike a delicate balance: respecting what Stefanski built while decisively moving the franchise forward.

Klint Kubiak, Seahawks offensive coordinator

Klint Kubiak checks many of the boxes Cleveland traditionally values. The Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator comes from the Kyle Shanahan–Sean McVay coaching tree. That lineage has consistently produced quarterback-friendly systems. This season, Kubiak helped stabilize Sam Darnold and craft an offense that leaned into efficiency rather than forcing hero ball.

Hiring Kubiak would feel familiar, much like the Stefanski hire once did. Of course, familiarity isn’t necessarily bad. Cleveland has repeatedly leaned toward offensive-minded head coaches. Kubiak’s ability to simplify reads and create structure could finally give the Browns an identity that complements their defense rather than wasting it.

Jim Schwartz, Browns defensive coordinator

If the Browns want continuity without stagnation, Jim Schwartz is the internal option that makes the most sense. Schwartz revitalized Cleveland’s defense upon his return in 2023. He built a unit that routinely dominated games even when the offense faltered. Browns GM Andrew Berry has already expressed interest in speaking with him. That signals real consideration rather than token respect.

Schwartz’s history runs deep in Cleveland. He began his NFL career with the organization in the 1990s. He also brings head-coaching experience from his time with the Detroit Lions, where he guided a 10–6 playoff squad in 2011. While his overall record there was unimpressive, his defensive credibility is unquestioned. With Garrett as his anchor, Schwartz could offer immediate stability and buy-in.

Robert Saleh, 49ers defensive coordinator

Robert Saleh’s name will surface in nearly every head-coaching search for good reason. Now the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, Saleh has consistently built elite defenses while commanding immense locker-room respect. His energy, accountability, and toughness align closely with Cleveland’s current identity.

Saleh’s head-coaching stint with the New York Jets didn’t yield wins. However, it did earn respect internally. Pairing Saleh with Cleveland’s defensive core could create immediate cultural clarity. That's especially if the Browns prioritize toughness and discipline while finding offensive answers elsewhere.

Joe Brady, Bills offensive coordinator

Joe Brady represents the high-upside swing. The Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator has rapidly rebuilt his reputation. He helped refine Josh Allen’s efficiency while modernizing Buffalo’s passing attack. His earlier success at LSU proved he can orchestrate elite offenses. His growth since Carolina shows adaptability.

Cleveland’s long-term challenge has always been quarterback consistency. Brady’s creativity and flexibility could finally give the Browns an offensive direction that grows rather than resets annually. If Berry wants innovation over familiarity, Brady is the boldest and potentially most rewarding choice.

The hire that defines the window

This decision isn’t just about replacing Kevin Stefanski. It’s about choosing a philosophy. Cleveland has the defensive superstar, the infrastructure, and the urgency. What it needs now is alignment. Whether the Browns choose offensive creativity, defensive continuity, or cultural leadership, the next head coach must unlock a roster that’s been knocking on the door for years.

The clock is ticking, and Myles Garrett might wait forever.