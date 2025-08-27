Cameron Brink entered the WNBA in 2024, when she was selected second overall in that year's WNBA draft. She was drafted that high on the strength of her incredible defensive resume during her time with the Stanford Cardinal.

However, she was only able to see action in 15 games in her rookie season in the league, as she was forced to miss the rest of the 2024 campaign due to a devastating torn ACL injury. The long recovery from the injury also had Brink missing the first 25 Sparks games in the 2025 season.

Now that she's healthy again, Brink is back contributing to the Sparks on both ends of the floor. Of course, she still finds ways to shine on defense. In fact, she just reached a notable milestone during Tuesday night's home game at Crypto.com Arena versus the visiting Phoenix Mercury.

Via the Sparks' official PR account on X (formerly Twitter): “Sparks forward Cameron Brink is tied with Rebecca Lobo, Sylvia Fowles and Taj McWilliams-Franklin for the 14th-fastest in WNBA history to 75 stocks (steals and blocks), accomplishing the feat in her 26th career game.”

Brink entered the Mercury game with career WNBA totals of 52 blocks and 22 steals, while averaging 5.8 points, 4.2 boards and 0.6 steals in the 2025 season. Her minutes are still managed by the Sparks, who are playing her just a little over 13 minutes per contest on average after getting her 21.9 minutes per game in 2024, but Brink's playing time should significantly expand in the future.

Brink, a former Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and a three-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, has a long way to go in fulfilling the promise she carried with him into the pros when the Sparks took her high in last year's draft, but she's been showing glimpses of her immense potential since returning from injury. In the Sparks' 81-80 win last week over the Dallas Wings, Brink posted 11 points with eight rebounds in just 19 minutes.

The Sparks are making a last push to get inside the WNBA playoff picture, as they are currently ninth in the standings with eight games left on their schedule after this date with the Mercury.