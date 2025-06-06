It has been an uphill battle for Los Angeles Sparks second-year center Cameron Brink. Last season, Brink tore an ACL and was out for her rookie season.

This year, she is back and in recovery mode. Off the court, Brink made time for an appearance on Wheel of Fortune, where she stole the show, per Holland Kaplan of The Sporting Tribune.

She appeared on the iconic game show to further her efforts in supporting women and girls in sports. Brink not only won, but she won big.

She earned $17,000 and an additional $30,000 for the Next22 Foundation, which supports women's basketball players by hosting an annual camp in Oregon. In addition to Brink, the show featured actor Justin Long and actress Rachael Harris, each of whom played for a charity of their own.

Long played for the organization Smile Train, a non-profit that provides corrective surgery for children born with cleft lips. Harris was there representing UCP of Central Florida, an organization that provides support services to children with disabilities.

Brink lending her support to a cause near and dear to her on a significant platform is in keeping with her outlook on life.

Cameron Brink's advocacy for women in sports

Since arriving at the Sparks in 2024, Brink has used her platform to speak out on pertinent issues. The biggest of which is the growth of women's sports.

Brink has advocated for issues around diversity and inclusion. Along the way, she gave credit to black and LGBTQ+ players in the WNBA for paving the way for her.

Furthermore, Brink has spoken about mental health in sports, encouraging greater support systems for athletes struggling with their mental health. Earlier this year, Brink partnered with Optimum Nutrition to give more women athletes platforms to share their stories and experiences.

Altogether, Brink wants women athletes to have recognition for their skills and dedication to their respective sports, not based solely on their appearance.