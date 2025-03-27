In what should be no surprise to anyone, the Los Angeles Sparks announced that they will be retiring Candace Parker's No. 3 jersey on June 29. She will be the third player to have her jersey retired in franchise history, as she joins Lisa Leslie who had her No. 11 jersey retired, and former player and general manager Penny Toler who had her No. 9 jersey retired.

It's a no-brainer for the Sparks to honor Parker, as she led the team to a championship in 2016 and was named WNBA MVP twice in her 13 seasons with the franchise. Parker spoke about the honor in a statement via ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

“To see my jersey hanging in the rafters amongst other legends is truly an honor. This moment is not just about me — it's about my family, my teammates, and the incredible support from the LA Sparks organization and fans. I'm grateful to my parents, who believed in me every step of the way, to my brothers who still are my heroes and to my wife and kids, who inspire me every day,” Parker said.

In 2021, Parker was a free agent and signed with the Chicago Sky, where she also won a championship. Magic Johnson, who is the co-owner of the Sparks, released a statement about retiring Parker's No. 3 number.

“Candace Parker has left an indelible mark on the Los Angeles Sparks, not only as one of the greatest players to ever grace the court, but as a true ambassador of our franchise and women's basketball as a whole,” Johnso said. “Retiring Candace's No. 3 jersey is not just a celebration of her extraordinary career, but a tribute to the enduring mark she's left on this organization, the WNBA, and the city of Los Angeles. She will forever be a part of the Sparks family.”

It's definitely an honor that Parker deserves, as she was not only one of the best Sparks players in franchise history but one of the best WNBA players to step on the court.