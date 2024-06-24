Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby has been named as a replacement for her Sparks teammate Cameron Brink on Team USA for the Olympics 3×3 competition, the team announced on Monday. Hamby had participated in training camp for the 3×3 team but was not initially selected for the final roster.

Brink was unable to participate in the Olympics due to a torn ACL she suffered during the Sparks game against the Connecticut Sun last week. Her recovery period will presumably include the remainder of the WNBA season.

Dearica Hamby and Cameron Brink had already developed solid chemistry on the court this season that was initially built during Team USA camp for the Olympics 3×3 games back in March. The duo had the potential to be one of the top frontcourt pairings in the WNBA before Brink's injury.

Hamby, who is in her second season with the Sparks, has been enjoying an All-Star caliber season despite the Sparks poor record. Through 17 games, Hamby has been averaging a career-high 17.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 50.9 percent shooting from the field, 40 percent shooting from the three-point line and 63.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Dearica Hamby recently signed a contract extension with the Sparks that will carry her through the 2025 WNBA season. She joined the Sparks ahead of the 2023 season in a trade with the Las Vegas Aces. During her time with the Aces, Hamby won a WNBA championship, was a two-time All-Star and won back to back Sixth Player of the Year awards.

Sparks navigating loss of Cameron Brink for remainder of season



Article Continues Below

The loss of Cameron Brink due to injury put a big hole in the Sparks rotation. They were already short-handed in the frontcourt as Azurá Stevens has yet to play this season due to an arm injury suffered while playing in China in the offseason.

In response to the injuries, the Sparks were able to sign center Queen Egbo to a hardship contract. Once the Sparks are back to the requisite number of available players, Egbo's hardship contract is terminated. The injuries seemingly opens up opportunity for backup center Li Yueru, however.

Yueru is only in her second season in the WNBA having played the 2022 season with the Chicago Sky. She did not play in the league last year and was acquired by the Sparks in an offseason trade with the Sky. Yueru had been the Sparks primary backup big to begin the season.

But with Brink sidelined, Yueru has started the Sparks last two games against the New York Liberty. During the Sparks most recent game against the Liberty, Yueru finished with eight points, three rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes of play. Her best game of the season came at the beginning of this road trip against the Seattle Storm when she had 18 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one blocked shot in 24 minutes.

The Sparks have managed to be competitive on this road trip despite their 0-6 record. As the WNBA season progresses, the priority for this team should be continued development from their young players.