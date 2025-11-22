On Saturday, 21-year veteran Chris Paul decided to retire from the NBA. As a result, it sparked a swarm of responses from many across the league, celebrating his career.

In the process, Paul secured a place in NBA history shortly after his retirement, per Marc Spears of Andscape. The Los Angeles Clippers said that Paul secured 6,000 career rebounds, making him the only player with at least 20,000 points, 12,000 assists, and 6,000 rebounds.

Altogether, Paul has 23,032 points, 12,532 assists, and 6,000 rebounds. Furthermore, Paul is closing out a storied career in NBA history. In 2006, he was the NBA Rookie of the Year. Afterward, he became a 12-time NBA All-Star and an 11-time NBA First-Team All-Star. Also, Paul was selected to the NBA All-Defensive team nine times.

Plus, Paul became a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team and was a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist. Ultimately, Paul will close out his career with the Clippers. So far, he is averaging 2.5 points and 3.7 assists per game. Meanwhile, the Clippers have a record of 5-11.

In addition to the Clippers, Paul has played for the New Orleans Hornets, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and San Antonio Spurs.

Chris Paul's place in NBA history

Though he didn't win an MVP or a championship, Paul will certainly not be forgotten in the annals of NBA lore. Essentially, he was one of the premier point guards of his time, a dynamic passer and playmaker.

Paul is one of only two players to score 20,000 points and secure 10,000 assists, with the other being LeBron James. Also, he ranks second behind John Stocken in assists and steals. Five times he was the league leader in assists per game, and six times in assists per game.

Overall, Paul has compiled a career average of 16.9 points, 9.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game.